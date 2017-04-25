Automaker’s safety claims run up against crash-test results.
Chinese automaker Great Wall’s new Steed pickup truck almost fails an Australian safety test, receiving only a 2-star rating out of a possible five. The Australasian New Car Assessment Program says the underpinnings of the Steed differ little from those of the previous-generation dual-cab pickup that carried the V240 model name, despite Great Wall’s claims the vehicle is all-new and offers “outstanding levels of performance, value, safety and comfort.” ANCAP ...
