A four-way collaboration involving Ford, AT&T, Nokia and Qualcomm to test cellular V2X, or vehicle-to-everything, communication will take root in San Diego later this year.

Ford vehicles will be equipped with Qualcomm’s 9150 C-V2X chipset and utilize Nokia computing technology and AT&T’s 4G LTE communications network in trials to be conducted at the San Diego Regional Proving Ground, one of the 10 autonomous-vehicle proving grounds designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The goal is to demonstrate the potential of C-V2X technology in improving traffic efficiency and safety, as well as enable automated driving. It also seeks to prove the cost benefits of deploying cellular technology as part of future V2X networks.

Testing will be conducted using the direct C-V2X communications to help manage traffic and improve safety at intersections or when one vehicle attempts to pass another, for example. Real-time mapping updates and notifications also will be tested using the AT&T cellular network and Nokia Cloud Infrastructure.

C-V2X represents an alternative to dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) technology for V2X communication.

“C-V2X provides a reassuring path to technology advancements necessary to support emerging developments in autonomy, automated driving and mobility,” says Don Butler, executive director-connected vehicle and services for Ford. “We are keen to investigate all aspects of this opportunity and support cross-industry efforts that make that possible.”