The campaign to win Australian hearts and minds for the German-built version of the iconic GM Holden Commodore, the first since local production ended Down Under, is accelerating.

The next-generation Commodore is due for launch in 2018 and GM Holden says early signs from Europe point to a new world of luxury, refinement and technology, all with the GM Holden driving feel thanks to ongoing local development.

Developed hand-in-hand with the Commodore, the all-new Opel Insignia Grand Sport is winning praise from European media for its comfortable ride, strong acceleration and corner-carving abilities following its debut global drive.

But the European launch is just the start for GM Holden, with its engineers taking the best from Europe and giving it a special Australian touch with local tuning and development continuing.

“At the start of every vehicle program our objective is to make the car great to drive, whether it’s a small car like the Astra or a large sedan like the new Commodore,” says Brett Vivian, GM Holden executive director-engineering.

Though GM Holden buyers can look to European drive reports for the general look and feel of the car, the new Commodore’s performance credentials remain largely under wraps.

That’s because two of the automaker’s three powertrain combinations – front-wheel-drive 2.0L turbo and V-6 all-wheel-drive, both with 9-speed automatic transmission – are locally tuned and unique to Australia.

GM Holden says while its V-6 AWD flagship leads the performance charge, it’s the FWD 2.0L turbo model that underlines the Commodore’s new efficient performance package, boasting targeted times of 7.0-7.5 seconds in 0-62 mph (100 km/h) – in line with direct premium-brand competitors.

The V-6 AWD and 2.0L turbo, both with 9-speed automatic transmission, continue to pound out the development miles at the Lang Lang proving ground and surrounding public roads in Victoria state, watched by GM Holden engineers.

“We’ve been involved with the new Commodore’s development from the very beginning and have been working to tune to the specific tastes of Aussie buyers who like responsive steering and sporty suspension, yet composed ride quality when cruising,” Vivian says. “These are the hallmarks of Commodore and we are going to deliver again with the next-gen car.”

With the launch due early in 2018, Vivian says GM Holden’s engineers are continuing local development.

“We recently put the Australian tuned V-6 all-wheel-drive and 2.0L turbo Commodores to test on Victoria’s challenging alpine roads and both performed brilliantly,” Vivian says.

“These cars really build on the strong ‘driver’s car’ feel Commodore is renowned for…it’s clear we have a new Commodore buyers can look forward to driving.”

Yet after all this, the big question will be whether Australians can fall in love with an imported “Aussie car” with a German accent.