BRIMLEY, MI – Top-tier supplier Continental continues to roll out an increasingly complex suite of automotive technologies designed to improve safety and prevent accidents, in part through the steady advancement of autonomous functions in vehicles.

Reducing the 35,000 auto-related fatalities in the U.S. annually and 1.2 million fatalities worldwide is the driving force, says Jeremy McClain, director-Systems & Technology, North America, Chassis & Safety Division at Continental.

“We would never accept that in any other industry, but we accept it somehow in automotive mainly because we haven’t yet been able to avoid it,” McClain says, noting that myriad factors including distracted driving and driver error are at fault. “It’s technology that’s going to help reduce that.”

At an event here at Continental’s development and test center in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the company shows advancements in autonomous driving and adaptive cruise control, camera-based rearview mirrors, a compact high-resolution Lidar unit and specialized camera systems designed to assist on- and off-road driving.

Technologies include: