MONTEREY, CA – Mercedes-Benz’s efforts to further resurrect the image and standing of its Maybach sub-brand on the back of strong sales for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in key global markets takes on a new twist at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance here with the unveiling of an open-top version of the art-deco-inspired Mercedes Maybach 6 concept car.

Borrowing the stretched lines and intricate detailing of the original coupe concept revealed at last year’s Concours d’Elegance, the new electric-powered Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet adds open-top appeal and a plush new 2-seat interior, creating a blueprint for a high-end convertible to challenge the likes of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

The new concept is not the first time Mercedes-Benz has attempted to add some of the upmarket cachet associated with its Maybach brand to its open-top ranks, though. At last year’s Los Angeles auto show, the German car maker unveiled the limited-volume Mercedes Maybach S-Class Cabriolet, of which just 300 examples were planned to be produced.

At a substantial 224.4 ins. (5,700 mm) in length, 82.6 ins. (2,098 mm) in width and 52.7 ins. (1,339 mm) in height, the new Maybach concept is 26.4 ins. (671 mm) longer, 7.9 ins. (201 mm) wider but 2.8 ins. (71.1 mm) lower than the soon-to-be-facelifted S-Class Convertible.

Distinguished by its bold grille, long sweeping hood, extreme rearward seating position, towering 24-in. center-lock wheels, extended boat-tail-style rear end and two-tone paint scheme, the Mercedes Maybach 6 Cabriolet resurrects both the stretched proportions and aesthetic principles common on luxury cars in the early 1900s.

Inside, Mercedes-Benz’s design team has provided the big 2-door with a luxurious interior lined in quilted white Nappa leather, a flowing dashboard featuring the latest in touch-sensitive controls and digital displays featuring traditional analogue needles. Befitting its upmarket positioning, the new car’s custom-made fabric roof incorporates interwoven rose gold threads.

The new concept car’s dramatic styling and elaborate details are claimed to provide hints to how Mercedes-Benz will advance the look of Maybach-branded models by providing them with a more individual and distinct appearance.

“The Mercedes Maybach 6 Cabriolet is the embodiment of our design strategy,” says Mercedes-Benz’s chief design officer, Gorden Wagener. “Breathtaking proportions combined with a luxurious-haute couture interior help to create the ultimate experience.”

The Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is conceived to run a pure electric driveline delivering a sturdy 750 hp via four compact electric motors – a layout similar to that used by the short-lived Mercedes-Benz SLS E-Drive. The motors act independently on each wheel to provide the plush open-top with all-wheel-drive capability. Computer simulations point to a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of less than 4.0 seconds and a top speed governed to 155 mph (249 km/h).

Electrical energy used to run the motors is sourced from a lithium-ion battery mounted within the floor pan. It is envisioned to provide the big 2-seater with a zero-emission range of over 200 miles (322 km) on the EPA test cycle. A quick-charge function running at up to 350 kW is designed to provide an additional range of up to 62 miles (100 km) in just five minutes.