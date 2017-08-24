Ferrari unveils its new Portofino convertible, a rakish replacement for the California T, in a series of official photographs ahead of its planned public premiere at the Frankfurt auto show next month.

Sporting a revised version of its predecessor’s folding hardtop roof, the Portofino represents the new entry-level member of the Ferrari lineup. It is one of four front-engined Ferrari models, including the 812 Superfast, F12tdf Berlinetta and GTC4 Lusso.

The new model, due in North American showrooms in early 2018, is based on a new aluminum platform Ferrari claims is significantly lighter than that used by the California T but with greater rigidity resulting from new production techniques.

Ferrari has not revealed how much lighter the Portofino is than the California, which tipped the scales at 3,583 lbs. (1,626 kg). It states its weight distribution as 46:54 front-to-rear.

The Portofino’s turbocharged 3.9L V-8 is a development of the 90-degree unit used by the California T, but tuned to deliver an extra 40 hp, with 592 hp produced at 7,500 rpm. Torque increases an incremental 4 lb.-ft. (5 Nm) to a new peak of 560 lb.-ft. (759 Nm) from 3,000-5,250 rpm.

Among the changes to the engine are new pistons and connecting rods. Revised intake and exhaust systems are said to have improved the breathing properties of the Ferrari-developed V-8, which also resides in various Maserati models.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a revised version of the California T’s 7-speed DCT transaxle. Ferrari confirms the Portofino runs a third generation version of its E-Diff3 electronic differential.

The additional power combines with the reduction in weight to reduce the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time by 0.1 second; the most affordable Ferrari model now runs to the traditional acceleration benchmark in just 3.5 seconds. Top speed beats the California T’s 196 mph (316 km/h) at over 199 mph (320 km/h).

Despite the increase in power, the new engine boasts the same fuel consumption figures as its predecessor, with an official 22.4 mpg (10.5 L/100 km) on the European test cycle.

Ferrari confirms the Portofino, named after an Italian coastal town, will be its first model to feature electric power steering. Underpinning the new car is a reworked version of the California T’s double-wishbone suspension system featuring magnetic dampers with new twin-coil technology that is claimed to improve ride comfort while providing added levels of grip.

In terms of styling, the Portofino bears greater resemblance to recent Ferrari models than to the California T, whose styling can be traced back to the original California model launched in 2008.

The front end sports a more aggressive appearance with a prominent grille and structured bumper featuring a low-set splitter element. The headlamps are shaped similarly to those of the 488 GTB, but with larger black surrounds. Deep etched lines and a black air vent element behind the front wheel arches dominate the flanks of the new Ferrari, while a new taillamp design and large diffuser element marks out the look at the rear.

At 180.6 ins. (4,587 mm) in length, 76.3 ins. (1,938 mm) in width and 51.9 ins. (1,318 mm) in height, the Portofino is 0.6 in. (15 mm) longer, 1.1 ins. (28 mm) wider and 0.2 in. (5 mm) lower than the California T.

The 2+2 interior receives a dashboard similar in style to that used by its predecessor but with a new touch-sensitive 10.2-in. (26-cm) infotainment display. There also is a newly designed steering wheel and front seats with revised backrests creating additional legroom for rear-seat passengers. A redesigned wind deflector is claimed to reduce air buffeting within the Portofino’s cabin up to 30% when the roof is lowered compared with the California T.

The folding hardtop can be lowered while on the move, although Ferrari has not yet confirmed at up to what speed.

Ferrari has not announced pricing for the Portofino, though it plans to release further information when the new convertible makes its debut at Frankfurt.