A standard limited-slip front differential is the key performance change for the final edition of the ’18 Ford Focus RS, with just 1,500 copies available in North America when it arrives late this year.

Ford announces addition of the Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential in response to demand from enthusiasts seeking a better way to take full advantage of the 350 hp and 350 lb.-ft. (475 Nm) of torque produced by the RS’ 2.3L EcoBoost turbocharged 4-cyl., a 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines winner.

The Dearborn automaker says the Quaife LSD distributes torque to the front wheel with the most grip, reducing wheelspin and instability and improving cornering capability. The system is integrated with the RS’ torque-distributing all-wheel-drive, torque-vectoring rear axle and torque-controlled front axle.

“Our new limited-edition Focus RS represents accessible performance at its finest,” says Jamal Hameedi, chief engineer-Ford Performance. “Improving on the thrilling driving dynamics of the Focus RS is no small task – but our Ford Performance engineers have delivered a drivetrain capable of wringing every drop of performance from the engine.”

The ’18 model also gets a unique new color, Race Red, along with an optional gloss black roof and mirror housings, blue RS logos on the rear roof spoiler wings, and standard 19-in. forged alloy wheels. Inside, carbon-fiber trim abounds while the $2,750 RS2 package now is included, featuring heated black leather and microfiber suede-trimmed Recaro bucket seats, heated steering wheel and exterior mirrors and voice-activated navigation.

Ford will offer 1,000 copies of the ’18 Focus RS in the U.S. and 500 in Canada, with pricing expected to be in the $41,000-$42,000 range – about $4,000-$5,000 more than a base RS. Ford has sold some 5,000 Focus RS models in North America since the car was introduced in mid 2016, a tiny but enthusiastic portion of the 165,000 Focuses sold in the U.S. in the past year.

Customers can begin placing orders for the ’18 RS this summer, with deliveries by year-end.

bgritzinger@wardsauto.com @bobgritzinger