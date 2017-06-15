Ford U.K. is to open a dedicated Ford Smart Mobility Innovation Office in London to accelerate its R&D capability in Europe.

The office will give a team of Ford specialists easy access to world-class digital companies, leading academic institutions and existing partners as it targets the near-term development of smart mobility solutions that meet the specific needs of Europe’s major cities.

Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president-Ford Europe, Middle East and Africa, says basing the rapidly growing team in the heart of mobility innovation in London is critical to accelerating the learning and development of new technologies.

The location will allow greater collaboration and the creative thinking needed to tackle the urban transport challenges of tomorrow, he says in a statement.

“We will also be ideally placed to build on existing partner projects and have access to London’s world-class digital talent,” Armstrong says. “Both will be key as we build towards our ambition of being a global leader in mobility solutions.”

The office, set to open later this year, will have an initial capacity for about 40 specialists.

The London location allows Ford to be close to its existing trials in London, including the plug-in hybrid Transit fleet project launching later this year. The Olympic Park’s unique private road network may also be used for testing.

The new London office joins Ford Smart Mobility’s existing offices in Dearborn, MI, and Palo Alto, CA. It also complements Ford’s global network of research and innovation centers.