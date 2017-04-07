For new parents who have had to resort to taking their restless baby on a car ride to get him or her to sleep, Ford comes up with technology that simulates the ride from the comfort of home.

Commissioned by Ford, Spanish design studio Espada y Santa Cruz developed Max Motor Dreams – a stationary cot that simulates a car’s sounds, motion and lighting to lull baby to sleep.

The parent collects the sensory elements of the ride via a smartphone app and transmits them to the cot, which combines low engine sound, a gently rocking motion and surrounding LED lights simulating passing streetlights.

By having their baby fall asleep in the Max Motor Dream crib instead of in a car, new parents already losing what Ford says is the equivalent of 44 daysʼ sleep in the first year of their baby’s life can avoid fatiguing late-night driving.

‟For now, the Max Motor Dreams is a one-off pilot,ˮ Ford says in a news release. ‟But following numerous inquiries, the company is considering putting the unique cot into full‑scale production.ˮ