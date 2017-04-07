The parent collects the sensory elements of the ride – low engine sound, a gently rocking motion and surrounding LED lights simulating passing streetlights –via a smartphone app and transmits them to the cot as needed.
Ford without wheels carries baby to dreamland.
For new parents who have had to resort to taking their restless baby on a car ride to get him or her to sleep, Ford comes up with technology that simulates the ride from the comfort of home.
Commissioned by Ford, Spanish design studio Espada y Santa Cruz developed Max Motor Dreams – a stationary cot that simulates a car’s sounds, motion and lighting to lull baby to sleep.
The parent collects the sensory elements of the ride via a smartphone app and transmits them to the cot, which combines low engine sound, a gently rocking motion and surrounding LED lights simulating passing streetlights.
By having their baby fall asleep in the Max Motor Dream crib instead of in a car, new parents already losing what Ford says is the equivalent of 44 daysʼ sleep in the first year of their baby’s life can avoid fatiguing late-night driving.
‟For now, the Max Motor Dreams is a one-off pilot,ˮ Ford says in a news release. ‟But following numerous inquiries, the company is considering putting the unique cot into full‑scale production.ˮ