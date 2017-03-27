The days when 15-year-olds learn to drive on a desolate stretch of road soon could be a thing of the past: We’re speeding along in the era of the driverless car.

You’ll continue to drive, but slowly, gradually, over the coming decade the car will take over. It will handle parking, braking when you’re too close to another car and, possibly, shuttle you when you’re simply exhausted.

Don’t skip buying a new car, because none of this will happen overnight. Also, don’t fret that a future filled with driverless cars, drones and robots leaves no place for humans. There always will be the need for human touch, because people can solve problems in ways no robot can.

In UPS’s Routes to the Future whitepaper, we looked at key trends that will affect businesses over the next decade. Here are the four phases for the new driving area:

Phase I: Many people equate driverless cars with “The Jetsons” cartoon, but we’re already in the first phase of “passive” autonomous driving. Many new cars now come equipped with sensors and advanced electronics that give drivers audible warnings when they’re crossing lanes or following too closely.

This evolution will affect everything from urban planning to logistics. New business services and sectors will emerge, while some established companies will see their business model come under pressure.

Here are potential changes we’re thinking about:

Fewer accidents: Could car accidents become a rarity? KPMG, the audit and professional services firm, estimates the adoption of self-driving cars eventually could reduce accidents 80% in coming decades, to just one accident for every 1.6 million miles driven by 2040. By 2030 or 2040 accidents may become so rare that stand-alone car insurance could become a thing of the past. Auto coverage simply could be a rider on your homeowner’s policy.

If that sounds like bad news for automakers, fear not. Yes, moving from a culture of car ownership to one where we use urban taxis could mean fewer vehicles in circulation. But if the future is filled with robo-taxis being driven around the clock, they’ll need to be replaced more frequently.

While Americans today hang on to their car for an average 11.4 years, frequently used vehicles will need to be replaced every three years. That’s good news for carmakers.

When we think about the future of self-driving cars, we realize they’re not just about getting around any more than a smartphone is just about making calls. They will create a new ecosystem of activities and services that change the way we live our urban lives. They will offer solutions to longstanding problems that plague today’s cities and challenge us to consider a host of new societal, technological and ethical questions.

We’re excited to be along for the ride.

Kelly Brock is the director-marketing for the industrial products and automotive segment at UPS.