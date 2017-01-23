Infiniti and venture-capital firm Nest jointly offer high-potential startup companies in mobility and connectivity an intensive 8-week training course to help them pitch their proposals to decision-makers at the automaker and across the Renault-Nissan alliance. The Infiniti Smart Mobility Lab program begins in April in Singapore and applications are open to startups until Feb. 12. The program is aimed at startups that have advanced from the idea stage and are ready to gain validation in a ...