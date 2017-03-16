LONDON – Jaguar has tested its first all-electric vehicle, a near production-ready concept of the I-Pace due to come to global markets in second-half 2018.

The CUV has been undergoing testing on the closed roads of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London’s East End to gauge public opinion.

Jaguar claims the vehicle will be able to accelerate to 60 mph (97 km/h) in about 4 seconds and boast a range between charges of more than 310 miles (499 km) using a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery. It also claims an 80% charge can be achieved in 90 minutes using a 50-kW DC charge point.

Compact, lightweight electric motors on the front and rear axles generate a combined output of 394 hp and 516 lb.-ft. (700 Nm) of torque, providing all-wheel drive.

“The feedback on the I-Pace Concept has been fantastic,” Design Director Ian Callum says in a statement. “With the I-Pace concept, we’ve torn up the rule book to create a vehicle with supercar-inspired aesthetics, sports-car performance and SUV space in one electric package. “Driving the concept on the streets is really important for the design team. It’s very special to put the car outside and in the real-world. For me, the future of motoring has arrived.”