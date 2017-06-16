LONDON – Jaguar, after several sneak peeks at its new sporty station wagon, finally reveals the Jaguar XF Sportbrake.

Andy Murray, the world’s No.1-ranked tennis player and a two-time Wimbledon champion, pulls the covers off the new station wagon on Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Club’s Centre Court ahead of its U.K.-wide tour to inspire the next generation of players, part of Jaguar’s role as the official car partner of this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

The XF Sportbrake boasts a 20 cu.-ft. (565-L) trunk while still offering aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.29.

Innovations include a gesture-controlled blind for the car’s full-length, panoramic roof, driver-condition monitoring to detect signs of tiredness and optional cabin air ionization, which purifies air to protect against environmental pollution.

The self-leveling rear suspension functions up to a maximum towing load of 4,410 lbs. (2,000 kg).

Available powertrains will feature Jaguar’s 4-cyl. Ingenium gasoline and diesel engines with carbon-dioxide emissions as low as 118 g/km.

The XF is manufactured alongside the XE, XJ and F-TYPE at Jaguar Land Rover’s Castle Bromwich Plant that now builds six model lines, double that of 10 years ago when the XF was introduced.

“As with the XF (sedan), every line on the Sportbrake serves a clear purpose, creating a fast, sweeping silhouette,” says Ian Callum, Jaguar director of design. “This gives the car a sense of speed and a very dynamic appearance.”