AUBURN HILLS, MI – A hot-rod Wrangler and a throwback ’93 Grand Cherokee highlight seven tricked-out off-road Jeep concepts headed for the 51st Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari in Utah April 8-16.

The annual Jeep enthusiast migration to Moab draws thousands of the brand’s faithful to spend a week testing their metal – and mettle – against some of the most challenging off-road terrain.

FCA’s Jeep and Mopar brands team up each year to create some of the event’s most notable vehicles, all of which also are geared to handle the tough trails.

“It’s truly a labor of love for the Jeep team to develop exciting, capable concept vehicles each year for Moab and the Easter Jeep Safari,” says Mike Manley, head of Jeep Brand-FCA Global. “We look forward to the reaction and feedback from enthusiasts and our most loyal customers as these new Jeep concepts are put through their paces on the trails in Moab.”

This year’s entries include:

Jeep Grand One, a resurrected ’93 Grand Cherokee that celebrates the 25 th anniversary of the nameplate. Powered by a 5.2L V-8 making an estimated 210 hp, the Grand One is a throwback to a time when cassette tapes and Game Boys provided the entertainment, car-mounted phones were a luxury and exterior wood grain was a premium trim. The Grand One incorporates those features from the original ZJ model, along with a plaid roof liner, 33-in. BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires and a 2-in. (51-mm) suspension lift.

Jeep Safari, a family-oriented model built on a 4-door Wrangler Rubicon, is focused on the second-row passengers and features wide-opening doors and plenty of clear vinyl to allow passengers to see outside. It's shortened by 4 ins. (102 mm) on each end and raised 2 ins. (51 mm), with protective skid plates covering the entire underbody. Remote-controlled drones packaged on the roof give rear-seat riders an extra entertainment option.

Jeep Quicksand takes a Wrangler and adds a Mopar 392 Crate Hemi with 8-stack, through-the-hood induction and open headers to create a sand-running performance dune buggy. Out back, there’s a dragster parachute and twin fuel fillers “because we’re always putting gas in it,” says Mark Allen, head of Jeep Design.

Jeep Trailpass, a concept that pushes the off-road capability of the all-new ’17 Compass to the extreme. The vehicle is lifted 1.5 ins. (38 mm), rides on 18-in. wheels and Continental

Jeep Switchback is a rolling catalog of Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts including front and rear Dana

Two additional models, the Jeep CJ66 and Jeep Luminator, were shown last November at SEMA in Las Vegas but will make their Moab debuts this year.

“These concept vehicles are a perfect example of how off-road enthusiasts can use Jeep Performance Parts to personalize and enhance the already outstanding Jeep capability, allowing them to face the toughest trails in the world,” says Pietro Gorlier, head of Mopar-FCA Global.

