LONDON – Jaguar Land Rover reveals a smart steering wheel that will handle multiple functions, no matter how big of a dummy is holding it.

The luxury vehicle maker claims the Sayer concept is the first voice-activated artificial-intelligence steering wheel capable of carrying out hundreds of tasks.

As part of JLR’s forward-looking mobility program, Sayer also could signal a driver’s membership in the automaker’s on-demand service club which offers either sole ownership or the option of sharing the car with others in a closed community.

The concept could become part of a future mobility solution including autonomous, connected and electric cars, where vehicles are not individually owned but called up on demand.

Perhaps a customer needs to be at a meeting two hours away from home the following day, JLR offers. By requesting Sayer from the comfort of their home, the unit will determine when they need to wake, when a car must autonomously arrive at their door and even advise which parts of the journey they might enjoy driving themselves.

The sculptured device was unveiled at the inaugural Tech Fest at the renowned Central St. Martins Art, Design and Technology College in London.

And far from being a pun on voice commands, Sayer owes its name to one of the most prominent designers from Jaguar’s past, Malcolm Sayer, who worked for the British marque between 1951 and 1970.