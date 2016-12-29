Kia releases the first official renderings of its third-generation Picanto minicar.

A focus on sporty design is meant to appeal to younger buyers looking for a compact city car. Kia says the new Picanto also will boast greater potential for customer personalization, inside and out.

While pundits expect the Picanto to be larger than the outgoing model, the automaker insists it will retain its “characteristically compact dimensions.”

Kia claims in a statement “the car’s suite of high-tech comfort, convenience and safety features is underscored by a modern and refined cabin design, with smarter packaging efficiency than ever before.”

Kia’s A-segment city car will be revealed in early 2017.