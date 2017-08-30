Kia could be set to launch its own premium fastback-hatchback, if the teaser rendering released for its next-generation cee’d concept car is anything to go by.

Designed at Kia’s European design center in Frankfurt, just 550 yards (502 m) from where it will be unveiled at the city’s upcoming auto show, the 5-door concept represents a completely new body type for the South Korean automaker.

Its elongated coupe styling clearly aims at bringing a sporting edge to the C-segment car and probably targets younger, aspirational consumers requiring practicality with a large dose of highway presence.

Kia will unveil its new concept Sept. 12 at the Frankfurt auto show.