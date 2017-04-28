LONDON – Europe has been given a sneak peek at details of the new Hyundai Kona B-segment CUV ahead of its official unveiling later this summer.

The vehicle, thought to target Ssangyong’s successful Tivoli subcompact CUV, features Hyundai’s new design identity with an expressive and aggressive front profile adopting the manufacturer’s family cascading grille.

Twin LED headlamps, with LED daytime running lights that act as eyebrows, echo many premium-brand products and help widen the model’s rearview-mirror road presence.

Hyundai sees the new Kona, with optional all-wheel drive, as being the next step to becoming the leading Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021, when it will have launched 30 new models and derivatives on the market.

Kona is the fourth CUV to be added to Hyundai’s European lineup and is expected to build on the manufacturer’s more than 1.4 million sales since the introduction of the first-generation Santa Fe in 2001.