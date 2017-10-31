U.K. sports car maker McLaren says its next release will be the most track-focused road car it ever has made.

The model will be an addition to the Ultimate Series.

To be publicly revealed in first-quarter 2018, it will be delivered ahead of a second future Ultimate Series model codenamed BP23, which aims to be the world’s first hyper-GT.

As members of the McLaren Ultimate Series, both will be produced in limited numbers and all units already have been sold.

“This next model to join the Ultimate Series will be the ultimate track car but will be road legal,” McLaren says in a statement.

“Daily usability is being sacrificed to give the most intensive driver experience around a circuit. Its design, described as brutal, will be the purest expression yet of the company’s ‘form follows function’ philosophy.”

Ultimate Series models are positioned above McLaren’s core Super Series. Previous examples of the series include the McLaren P1 and McLaren P1 GTR.

McLaren says more details, including the car’s name, will be revealed before year’s end.