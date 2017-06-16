WOKING, U.K. – McLaren releases the first official pictures of its new droptop McLaren 570S Spider ahead of the world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at the end of June.

The Spider boasts similar performance to its 570S Coupé sibling with a 3.8L twin-turbocharged V-8 engine producing 570 hp and 443 lb.-ft. (600 Nm) of torque and paired with a 7-speed, seamless-shift transmission.

Despite a weight gain of 101 lbs. (45 kg) for extra bracing, the convertible’s acceleration to 62 mph (100 km/h) from standstill matches the Coupé’s at just 3.2 seconds, as does the top speed of 204 mph (328 km/h) – although that plummets to just 196 mph (316 km/h) with the top down.

McLaren also claims the 570S is the most affordable McLaren Spider ever made, with a U.K. price tag of £164,750 ($209,231).

The 2-piece retractable hardtop is similar to those in the McLaren 650S and 675LT Spider models and is made of lightweight composite panels. Electrically operated from the driver’s seat using one control, the roof folds to stow beneath a tonneau cover that automatically rises to accommodate the lowered panels. The roof can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds at vehicle speeds of up to 25 mph (40 km/h).

A glazed wind deflector can be electrically raised or lowered at the push of a button, providing further versatility with the roof up or down. The deflector reduces wind-buffeting when the roof is down and can be lowered when the roof is raised to allow additional sound and fresh air into the cabin.

“The McLaren 570S Spider is the most attainable McLaren Spider to date and adds yet another dimension to the McLaren Sports Series family,” McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt says.

“This is a convertible without compromise. Its mid-engined layout and carbon-fiber MonoCell II chassis guarantee the same thrilling dynamic performance and exceptional driver involvement enjoyed in a 570S Coupé, but with the added attraction of a retractable hardtop that delivers the extra exhilaration of roof-down motoring.”

Deliveries are expected to begin in August.