LONDON – McLaren will unveil the second generation of its Super Series in March at the 87th Geneva auto show.

The vehicle, the first of 15 new cars to be built as part of the company’s Track22 Business Plan, also is the first replacement of a product family by the British manufacturer of supercars.

At the heart of the new Super Series is an ultra-lightweight, carbon-fiber central structure claiming more rigidity yet weighing less than the composite architecture of the first-generation vehicle. A Monocage II chassis contributes to a dry weight of just 2,828 lbs. (1,283 kg) for the new car, lower than its closest rival and 40 lbs. (18 kg) lighter than a McLaren 650S with similar specifications.

The Monocage II allows McLaren to provide a wider cabin entrance and lower sill to improve driver and passenger access while offering improved all-round visibility. The new chassis structure also has a lower center of gravity, further refining the driving dynamics.

Owners wishing to showcase the carbon-fiber construction chassis can specify a visible monocage option that exposes the material on the inside area of the A-pillar.

The Super Series lineage began in 2011 with the launch of the groundbreaking 12C. The 12C Spider followed in 2012 and in 2014 McLaren introduced the 650S Coupe and 650S Spider. The first generation of the McLaren Super Series was further expanded in 2015 with the launch of the limited-edition 675LT Coupé and 675LT Spider.

“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland,” McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt says in a news release.

“This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new Super Series will be absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment.”

Full details of the second-generation Super Series will be confirmed around the Geneva reveal, when further images and pricing also will be available.