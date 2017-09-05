STUTTGART, Germany – Mercedes-Benz unveils facelifted versions of the latest S-Class coupe and cabriolet less than two years after they were introduced to the German automaker’s lineup.

Set to make their public debut at the Frankfurt auto show ahead of going on sale in North America in mid-2018, the upmarket 2-door models adopt subtle styling changes, revised equipment and new engines in a move that brings them into line with the recently facelifted S-Class sedan.

Included in the styling makeover of the new Mercedes-Benz models are lightly altered bumpers with added chrome highlights, revised headlamps with optional multibeam LED projectors, revised sills and chrome-plated tailpipes that mimic the look of those used by the earlier S65 Coupe and Cabriolet.

The performance-oriented AMG models also receive the latest Panamericana grille treatment with vertical louvers replacing the former blade design, as well as a front bumper with larger air ducts for more efficient cooling of the engine and front brakes.

At the rear, the S-class Coupe and Cabriolet receive new OLED taillamps. Each unit incorporates 66 individual OLEDs, providing them with a distinctive new light graphic.

Inside, there is a new 3-spoke steering wheel with touch-button controls as well as new trim and upholstery lines. The S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet’s 12.3-in. (31-cm) digital instrument cluster is upgraded with revised graphics and the choice of three new themes: Classic, Sport and Progressive. The Comand infotainment system also gets a software upgrade, allowing it to support 3-D topographical map displays and Car-to-infrastructure messages, among other functions.

Mercedes-Benz also provides its range-topping coupe and cabriolet models with revised driver-assistance systems in the form of the Active Distance Control Distronic cruise control and Active Steering Assist functions already brought to the S-Class sedan.

In Europe, the starting point for the lineup is now the S450 4Matic Coupe. It retains the same turbocharged 3.0L V-6 gasoline engine as its predecessor, the S400, with 362 hp and 368 lb.-ft. (499 Nm) of torque. However, this model is not offered in the U.S.

Further up Mercedes-Benz’s flagship coupe and cabriolet adopt the latest generation of V-8 gasoline engines, as already found in the S-Class sedan, with a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V-8 in the new S560 4Matic Coupe and Cabriolet models replacing the older twin-turbo 4.6L V-8 in the outgoing S500 Coupe and Cabriolet.

The new engine, which features a cylinder shutoff function for added fuel savings in city driving, delivers 13 hp more than the engine it replaces at 463 hp but creates the same 516-lb.-ft. (700 Nm) of torque as before, providing the new S560 4Matic Coupe with a claimed 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 4.6 seconds and, in the U.S., limited 130 mph (209 km/h) top speed.

The S63 4Matic Coupe and Cabriolet engines also have been reworked. They adopt a more heavily tuned version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0L V-8 used by the S560 4Matic in place of the older twin-turbo 5.5L V-8 used by their predecessor models. Power is raised 26 hp to 603 hp with torque remaining the same as before at 664 lb.-ft. (900 Nm).

The new AMG engine channels its drive through a 9-speed version of AMG’s speedshift automatic gearbox and a revised all-wheel-drive system boasting fully variable apportioning of drive to each axle, endowing the ’18-model-year S63 4Matic+ Coupe with a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and limited 186 mph (299 km/h) top speed.

At the top of the lineup is the S65 Coupe and Cabriolet. As in the S65 sedan, it retains the same twin-turbocharged 6.0L V-12 engine as previous models. It delivers 621 hp and 738 lb.-ft. 1,001 Nm) of torque to provide the S65 Coupe with 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.0 seconds in combination with a limited 186 mph top speed.

All models receive Mercedes-Benz’s 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, save for the range-topping S65 Coupe and Cabriolet, which retain the older 7-speed 7G-Tronic automatic owing to their high torque loads. The S560 Cabriolet as well as the S65 Coupe and Cabriolet are sold exclusively with rear-wheel drive. The remaining models feature 4Matic all-wheel drive.