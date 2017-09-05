STUTTGART, Germany – Mercedes-AMG is sending the original G-Class off in style with the introduction of two new limited-volume versions of the military-grade off-roader.

To be unveiled at the upcoming Frankfurt auto show, the G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition receive a range of styling touches unique to both their exterior and interior.

The new AMG G-Class models arrive just five months before a more contemporary G-Class featuring an all-aluminum body, wider tracks, significant weight reduction and a newly styled interior makes its public premiere at the 2018 Detroit auto show. It is planned to be sold alongside an updated version of the original G-Class.

New to the G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition is a unique gray paint finish, a stainless running kick plate integrated within the lower edge of the front bumper, AMG racing stripes along the lower section of the doors, body-protection elements in a dark-aluminum look and a spare wheel cover painted in the vehicle’s color.

The G63 Exclusive Edition receives 21-in. matte-black alloy wheels shod with 295/40 profile tires. The G65 uses different-looking alloys with inserts in carbon fiber look but in the same size and with the same sized tires.

Inside, the two limited-volume AMG models sport an instrument panel in 2-tone leather as well as sport seats with similarly styled 2-tone leather upholstery featuring diamond-pattern quilting and integrated air conditioning. Buyers can choose from among six different color combinations for the leather along with either carbon-fiber or piano-black lacquer trim elements.

Both the G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition retain the same power and output as their standard siblings. The G63 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5L V-8 producing 563 hp and 560 lb.-ft. (759 Nm) of torque, while the G65 runs a twin-turbocharged 6.0L V-12 with 621 hp and 737 lb.-ft. (999 Nm) of torque.

In Germany, the G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition are priced at €163,125 ($194,450) and €287,658 ($342,900), respectively.