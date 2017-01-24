Mitsubishi releases a sneak peek of its new CUV to debut at the Geneva auto show.

The midsize model, to sit above the Outlander Sport (ASX in some markets) and below the Outlander in size and price, is thought to be a direct competitor for the Nissan Qashqai, and insiders believe it will launch first in the U.S. market, where the brand has a greater presence than in Europe.

Mitsubishi says it will be the first in a new family of models featuring a sporty, coupe-like design carrying some lines from last year’s XR PHEV plug-in hybrid and eX concepts.

The automaker says the CUV will be “sharper in its expression than a conventional coupe” with “chamfered contours with a wedge-shaped beltline and a distinctive V-line in the rear quarter stemming from the forward-slanted C-pillar and the chunky, muscular rear fenders.”