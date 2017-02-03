Skoda will debut its most powerful model to date in the new Octavia vRS 245 at the Geneva auto show.

The car, whose name denotes its power output, boasts 15 hp more than the standard Octavia vRS and claims a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 km/h). It will be available in sedan and station wagon guises.

Maximum torque of 273 lb.-ft. (370 Nm) is delivered between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm, boosting midrange acceleration from 37 mph to 62 mph (60-100 km/h) reached in 6.4 seconds for the sedan equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission.

For the first time in an Octavia there’s an optional a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

External visual changes over the vRS will be discreet, although the cabin LED ambient lighting in the vRS-245, together with model-specific decorative trims, provide 10 choices of accent colors plus a color Maxi-DOT display as part of the instrument cluster.

It comes with 19-in. gloss-black alloy wheels as standard and boasts electronic stability control with Sport mode, as well as an electronically regulated limited-slip differential. In keeping with its sports capabilities, the Octavia vRS 245’s adaptive cruise control can be activated up to speeds of 130 mph (209 km/h).