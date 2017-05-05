LONDON – MG once again is taking aim at compact-SUV leader Nissan, unveiling of the MG XS at the London Motor Show.

The model, to be sold in the Chinese owner’s home market as the MG ZS, will go head-to-head with the Nissan Juke and be positioned below the MG GS that targets the Nissan Qashqai.

Few technical details have been released, although auto pundits believe the new SUV initially will be offered with two gasoline engine choices, a turbocharged 1.0L and a naturally aspirated 1.5L. Both will be available with either automatic or manual transmissions.

MG is promising pricing will be competitive, and current expectations are for it to start at up to £4,000 ($5,170) less than the Juke.

Full European specifications will be released in time for first deliveries expected late 2017.