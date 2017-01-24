GENEVA – Subaru releases the first official image of its next generation XV CUV, which will make its world premiere at the upcoming Geneva auto show.

A darkly obscured peek of its flank suggests the car will draw heavily from the concept unveiled at Geneva in 2016 and will sport plastic protective cladding around lower sections of its bodywork.

The second-generation CUV is expected to employ the Japanese automaker’s 2.0L 4-cyl. gasoline and diesel boxer-type engines. Industry insiders also expect a hybrid version to join the lineup later this year. It also will run Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, president of Subaru’s parent Fuji Heavy Industries, will pull the cover off in Geneva.