Nissan packs in technology and adds a few appearance tweaks to create what it says is its most luxurious version ever of the fullsize Armada SUV.

Unveiled at the State Fair of Texas, the new Armada Platinum Reserve will hit U.S. dealerships nationwide in late October with a base price of $61,690 in 2-wheel-drive dress and $64,590 equipped with 4-wheel drive.

The new top-of-the-line model features dark-chrome exterior trim for the grille, door handles and mirrors, as well as special 20-in. dark-chrome wheels. Inside is a 2-tone leather treatment for the seats, which also have unique stitching. Black quartz and wood-tone trim, plus an embossed “Platinum Reserve” emblem on the center console lid, round out the interior package.

The Armada Platinum Reserve also is the first to offer an intelligent rearview mirror and is the only fullsize non-luxury SUV to offer such technology. Similar to technology available in the Buick Envision, it uses a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle to project a clear image onto the LCD monitor built into the standard rearview mirror. The driver can toggle through regular view or camera view via a switch at the bottom of the mirror.

The new model also comes with a suite of safety and security features, including forward-collision warning and back-up intervention.

dzoia@wardsauto.com @DavidZoia