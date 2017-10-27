General Motors’ Australian subsidiary GM Holden is to become the regional hub for OnStar in the Asian Pacific region with an Australian-based call center.

Australia next year will be the first country in the region to come online with the technology introduced in the U.S. 20 years ago.

GM Holden will roll out OnStar first with the Equinox CUV and eventually across all its models.

Pricing will be announced “in due course,” the company says.

OnStar’s emergency, security, navigation, connections and vehicle-manager services will be available in Australia by subscription.

The plan will offer, at a minimum, automatic crash response; 24/7 emergency services; stolen vehicle assistance; vehicle diagnostics; MyHolden mobile application; remote start and door unlock; and in-vehicle 4G LTE Wi-Fi internet hotspots for connecting up to seven devices.

“This is an important step as we will continue to grow GM’s connected-vehicle solutions in this region of the world in the coming years,” OnStar GM International Managing Director Peter Keley says in a statement.

The service has almost 13 million users in the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico, Europe and South America.