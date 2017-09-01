Qualcomm Technologies says its new chipset released today will pave the way for vehicle-to-everything cellular communication critical to future connected- and autonomous-vehicle development.

Dubbed the 9150 C-V2X chipset, the product springs from the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, a collaboration between telecommunications associations on advanced cellular technology.

Qualcomm says the chipset will help support new active safety systems, helping enhance situational awareness by detecting and exchanging information from vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure and vehicle to pedestrian.

It features two transmission modes, one designed to work with 4G and newly emerging 5G wireless technology and another using low-latency transmission in the globally harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS band that allows direct communications without the need for a Subscriber Identity Module, cellular subscription or network assistance.

“C-V2X is expected to support safer roads, increase productivity and decrease traffic congestion,” says Nakul Duggal, vice president-product management.