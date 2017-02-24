WHITLEY, U.K. – Range Rover will unveil a fourth model in its luxury SUV stable, the Range Rover Velar.

Few details are being released beyond some images of the vehicle that will be slotted above the Evoque and below the Sport. However, the pictures clearly indicate a sports coupe design influence along the same lines as the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

The manufacturer says the car’s name derives from 26 Range Rover preproduction prototypes of 1969 that engineers wanted to hide from the public and used the Latin velare, meaning to veil or cover. The full production model appeared a year later.

“We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover,” says Gerry McGovern, Land Rover’s chief design officer. “It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand.”

Promising to be “refined for every occasion, for every terrain, Velar uses unique sustainable materials and advanced engineering to continue Land Rover’s drive to go ‘above and beyond,’” he says.

Full details of the new SUV will be announced March 1.