Hot-hatch fans eagerly awaiting the third-generation Renault Megane R.S. won’t have to wait until the fall to see it in full metal because it broke cover at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

The French automaker, due to unveil the car officially at September’s Frankfurt auto show, already had released pictures of a disguised test mule ahead of the famed May 28 road race through the streets of the principality.

A full pre-production model, driven by Renault Sport Racing Formula One Team’s Nico Hulkenberg, appeared May 26 on the streets of Monaco. For the occasion, the car sported a yellow and black livery to mark the 40th anniversary of Renault’s involvement in Formula 1.

Since 2004, the two previous generations of Megane R.S. have boasted racetrack-focused technology including independent-steering axis front suspension, a choice of Sport or Cup chassis, Recaro bucket seats, Brembo brake calipers and the R.S. Monitor onboard telemetry system.