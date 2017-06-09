WHITELEY, U.K. – TVR is back, and the U.K. sports-car manufacturer is promising the unveiling of its first new model in more than a decade.

The automaker says it will debut the new car at this fall’s Goodwood Revival and releases a sneak peek at its tailpipe.

Created in conjunction with Gordon Murray Design, the 2,645-lb. (1,200-kg) car promises 200 mph (320 km/h) performance and a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) sprint of less than 4 seconds. This special launch-edition car will be marketed at less than £90,000 ($116,000) and boasts a 5.0L Cosworth-developed V-8 generating 400 hp.

While the brand can trace its roots back to postwar Blackpool in the U.K.’s North West, it was under the stewardship of Peter Wheeler in the 1980s and ’90s that TVR became an object of desire for a whole generation of sports-car enthusiasts. Fans of the marque will see the car building on the original manufacturer’s core philosophy of powerful, large-capacity engines married to lightweight composite bodies on racetrack-focused space frames in the mold of its previous famous models including the Griffith, Chimaera, Cerbera and Tuscan.

A new owner and a move of production away from British shores saw the brand fade away into obscurity until 2013, when a U.K. company headed by Chairman Les Edgar bought back the name and set up a factory in Hampshire in the south of England, supplying parts for past models before announcing plans to launch a new car.

Speaking of the planned public launch, Edgar says: “We are incredibly excited to be unveiling the new car at the Goodwood Revival. It’s the first time a global launch of a new car has occurred at the event, and it seems an entirely appropriate place for us to do it, with the marque’s motorsport heritage and an enthusiastic audience of dedicated car fans – and in our 70th anniversary year.

“After a series of secret private viewings organized for the benefit of existing customers for the new car, we know that we have a surefire hit on our hands, and very much look forward to seeing the public reaction in September.”

The new car will go on display in the Earls Court building at the Revival, and it will be showcased Sept. 8-10 at the center of a display featuring a number of older, heritage TVRs in celebration of the brand’s 70th anniversary.