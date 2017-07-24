​CHICHESTER, U.K. – Rolls-Royce gives a sneak preview of what a police chief could expect if he or she decided to upgrade their personal squad car.

A Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge sedan stole the show at Sussex police’s recent Chichester Police Station Open Day. Resplendent with authentic roof color bar and Sussex Police decals, the “Roller” would bring a touch of class to any cops-and-robbers high-speed car chase.

The car was finished in Andalusian White, with the interior in black and tan contrasting leather and the fascia in Black Badge technical fiber. The Open Day’s accompanying team from Rolls‑Royce collected donations for Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex.

“We were delighted to support Sussex Police at the Open Day,” says Andrew Ball, manager-global corporate communications. “As a proud member of the local community, Rolls-Royce recognizes the importance of the emergency services, including the police. We were particularly pleased to see a number of our employees visiting the event with their families, and sharing their pride in the motor car they built.”

The car has been returned to its normal livery, with lights and Sussex Police decals removed, although it gives the police chiefs of the world a flavor of what could be next big-ticket item on their crime-fighting budget – an item likely to cost a touch more than the car’s £258,768 ($338,328) list price.