LAS VEGAS – Hyundai uses its 2017 CES stand to make a slew of announcements covering virtually every aspect of mobility technology.

Building on the name of its new series of alternative-powertrain cars, the Ioniq scooter makes its debut at the mega electronics show here to fulfill the need for last-mile mobility.

“The lightweight, electrically powered scooter is stored in the front door of the Ioniq electric (car) and allows consumers to continue easily to their final destination,” Hyundai says in a statement.

The Korean automaker envisions the scooter as necessary after the Ioniq EV has been parked, or useful when an owner will need to get to a public transit stop.

The scooter, part of Hyundai’s long-term R&D program Project Ioniq, can be stored inside the front door of the Ioniq EV, where it also charges. It can fold and unfold with one hand and is light enough to carry, Hyundai says, adding it has front and rear lights for visibility, while thumb switches control acceleration and braking.

With Project Ioniq, Hyundai wants to give people freedom to “effortlessly access mobility whenever and wherever…to connect everyday life while on the move,” as well as freedom from accidents, inconveniences, environmental pollution and energy exhaustion.

Autonomous Ioniq EVs, which were detailed at November’s Los Angeles auto show, will be providing rides around CES. Lidar sensors beneath the front bumper, instead of on the roof, maintain a sleek appearance, Hyundai says, while self-driving systems use some forward-facing radar and lane-keep assist cameras from the production Ioniq EV. GPS antenna and high-definition mapping software detects location and lane width, among other data.

All the technology helps the car navigate tricky situations, including high numbers of pedestrians and road construction, Hyundai promises.

For those not wanting to venture out in the cars, a virtual-reality simulation of autonomous driving is available at Hyundai’s CES booth.

Speaking of virtual reality, Hyundai will present a health and mobility cockpit concept in “an immersive virtual reality room” at CES. The cockpit will “cultivate the well-being of drivers when commuting or traveling” through use of biometric sensors. The sensors could detect driver posture, respiratory rate, breathing depth, heart-rate variability and use eye tracking and facial-feature recognition to gauge how alert a driver is, as well as his or her emotional state.

Further, the cockpit will try and take away the stress of the day via “mood bursts” to raise alertness or induce calmness by adjusting the seat or activating its massage function; emitting a variety of scents, each one designed to calm or energize; spreading varying levels of warm or cool lighting across the dashboard “to impact alertness and mood;” direct cool or warm air toward the driver; and play sounds of varying types at varying volumes.