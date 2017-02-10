MADRID ─ SEAT unveils the fifth generation of its Ibiza car range, one of the Spanish automaker’s most important products with nearly 5.4 million units sold between 1984 and 2014.

The new Ibiza, which makes its public debut at next month’s Geneva auto show, will be the base for the future Arona compact CUV that will be smaller than the Ateca urban CUV launched last year. Volkswagen Group-owned SEAT says the Ibiza, Ateca and Leon ranges will be its three pillars in the near term.

The fifth-gen Ibiza is one of the first vehicles built upon VW Group’s MQB A0 platform, a shorter variant of the new, weight-saving MQB platform. Future VW Polos and a small CUV also will use the MQB A0.

While the new Ibiza is 0.8 in. (2 mm) shorter and 0.4 in. (1 mm) lower than the preceding generation, interior space is increased as the vehicle is 3.4 ins. (87 mm) wider. The wheeltrack is 2.4 ins. (60 mm) wider at the front axle and 1.9 ins. (48 mm) at the rear axle, with a 3.7-ins. (95-mm) increase in the wheelbase that now extends 102 ins. (2,564 mm).

These changes translate into an additional 1.4 ins. (35 mm) in second-row legroom, while headroom increases 1 in. (24 mm) in the front seats and 0.7 in. (17 mm) in the back. Seats are 1.7 ins. (42 mm) wider and trunk capacity is enlarged 2.2 cu.-ft. (63L) to 12.4 cu.-ft. (355L).

All of the new-gen Ibiza’s engines will meet Euro 6 emissions standards. They include 3-cyl. 1.0L TSI turbocharged, intercooled, direct-injected versions making 95 or 115 hp. A 4-cyl. 1.5L TSI creating 150 hp will be available in late 2017.

A 1.6L turbodiesel in three power levels – 80-, 95- and 115-hp – will continue being offered. Finally, the new MQB A0 platform allows SEAT to offer a 90-hp 1.0L TSI engine powered by compressed natural gas.

The engines making 95 hp or less will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the more powerful engines get a 6-speed MT or optional dual-clutch 7-speed direct-shift gearbox.

The new Ibiza will come in four trim levels: Reference, Style, FR and Excellence. The two highest levels, FR and Excellence levels, will be priced identically. The FR also will offer a 2-mode suspension.

Other features of the fifth-generation model include front assist, traffic-jam assist, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, a new generation of front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera, an 8-in. glass-panel touchscreen and LED headlights, dashboard lights, indicator lights and rear fog lights.

The new Ibiza will offer a 7-speaker Beatsaudio sound system with a digital signal processor and 8-channel, 300-watt amplifier.

SEAT has not yet announced pricing for the new Ibiza.