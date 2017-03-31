Ssangyong lifts the veil from its Y400 midsize CUV project and presents detailed interior and exterior photos of the new model ahead of the Seoul auto show.

Officially named the G4 Rexton, the new vehicle is slightly larger than its Rexton predecessor and evokes the svelte look of the LIV2 Concept shown at last year’s Paris auto show.

Designed and developed in Korea, the G4 Rexton’s front end is similar to that of the highly successful Tivoli small CUV, also a Ssangyong in-house design. The large grille centers between large headlamps, and fog and clearance lamps, with a muscular tendon line running the length of the vehicle.

The interior is richly adorned with leather and leather-like material. The infotainment system features a 9.2-in. (23.4-cm) monitor and is available with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The monitor screen is mounted between air vents.

The rear-wheel-drive vehicle is expected to be offered globally with a 2.2L gasoline engine or 2.0L diesel plant, both developed by Ssangyong at its engine plant in Changwon. Ssangyong does not confirm further powertrain details.

Not seen, but key to the G4 Rexton’s DNA is the automaker’s first application of Giga Steel. As light as aluminum yet with very high tensile strength, the Giga Steel is applied in plates in the Quad Frame that carries the body. The Quad Frame, as well as Giga Steel, are joint developments of Ssangyong and Posco.

The body also has a special feature that cannot be seen but gives the vehicle great strength and additional passenger safety, Ssangyong claims. More than 60% of the body panels are formed from ultra-high-strength steel.

The G4 Rexton will be available in all markets in either 2- or all-wheel-drive versions. A spokesman does not reveal pricing or the date for the new vehicle’s sales launch, but Ssangyong is expected to begin taking domestic orders late in April.