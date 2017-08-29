CREWE, England – The third-generation Bentley Continental GT is here ahead of the luxuriously equipped coupe’s public debut at the upcoming Frankfurt auto show in Germany.

Described by Chairman Wolfgang Dürheimer as the most technically advanced Bentley to date, the new ’18 model is planned for North American delivery early next year prior to the planned launch of its open-top sister, the Continental GTC.

The new 2+2 coupe arrives 14 years after the resurrection of Bentley under Volkswagen Group ownership with the launch of the first-generation Continental GT. It brings a series of new developments, including an even bolder exterior design and luxurious new interior as well as a new, advanced weight-optimized platform supporting innovations such as a 48V electrical system and an upgraded version of Bentley’s uniquely configured W-12 engine offering more than 7% more power and 25% more torque in standard form than before.

“The third-generation Continental GT is the pinnacle of our design and engineering achievements. It encapsulates our desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and takes the Bentley ownership experience to the next level,” Dürheimer says.

Stylistically, the new Continental GT retains many of the traditional lines that have distinguished the upmarket coupe since its addition to the Bentley lineup in 2003. They are combined with newer cues first seen on the EXP 10 Speed 6 coupe and cabriolet concept cars to give the exterior a more sculpted appearance throughout, with tauter surfacing treatment and more precisely defined feature lines.

To achieve the sharp new look, Bentley has adopted a new construction process borrowed from the aerospace industry known as super forming. It involves heating the aluminum used for the body to ultra-high temperatures in a process that allows more complex forms with tighter radii and greater depth than before, according to Crewe officials involved in the development process.

The new car’s key design signatures include a shallower but wider grille, more heavily sculptured hood, twin round matrix LED headlights and a distinct feature line that runs across the top of the front fenders and back along the length of the doors. Toward the rear, the haunches over the rear wheels become even more pronounced while the taillamps adopt the same elliptical shape as the tailpipes.

Overall, the new Bentley appears lower and broader than before, with wide tracks, a unique wheelbase and standard 21-in. alloy wheels lending it a more hunkered-down stance.