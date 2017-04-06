The Thai government says the country’s first international-standard vehicle and tire-testing center will open next year.

Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana tells the Bangkok Post newspaper the TB3.7 million ($107.6 million) center covering 488 acres (198 ha) also will be used for R&D to aid Thailand’s push to become a regional hub for next-generation auto products.

“The first phase of the testing center should be ready for Thai car and tire makers in 2018,” Uttama is quoted as saying. “The whole testing center should be ready for full operation in 2019.”

The project was launched in 2015 as part of a government effort to support the automotive sector and tire-related industries and boost demand for natural rubber.

Uttama says the center will be the first within Thailand accepted by major automakers in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Japan. That level of quality should help improve auto production technology and industry standards as the country prepares for the next generation of vehicles in Thailand, he says.

“The construction of a tire-testing track and a new car-testing track following global standards is due to start next month,” Uttama says. “They are expected to be ready for testing by next year.”

Permanent Industry Secretary Somchai Hanhiran tells the newspaper the first phase of the center, a 0.88-mile (1.4-km) test track, is to be completed first and be ready for testing by mid-2018. In the second phase, also due to start next year, the government plans to construct five small testing fields for several types of automobiles, tires and auto-parts-testing processes.