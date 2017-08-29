STUTTGART, Germany – The renewal of the Porsche lineup continues apace with the unveiling of the new third-generation Cayenne at a media presentation here prior to a planned public premiere at the Frankfurt auto show next month.

Set for North America deliveries during second-quarter 2018, the upmarket CUV has been thoroughly redesigned and reengineered. As well as adopting an altered appearance, the Cayenne receives a lighter and more contemporary platform, aluminum body structure, 48V electrical system and a revised interior with added connectivity options.

Porsche Chairman Oliver Blume confirms the model’s ʼ18 lineup initially will consist of just two versions, the Cayenne and Cayenne S. Both run newly developed V-6 gasoline engines already introduced in the Panamera in combination with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox from German specialist ZF and a standard all-wheel-drive system.

The third incarnation of the Porsche off-roader is based on sister company Audi’s new-generation MLB architecture shared with the latest Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga and also set to be adopted by the upcoming third-generation Volkswagen Touareg and Lamborghini Urus.

A heavily redesigned floorpan that uses a greater amount of aluminum in combination with hot-formed high-strength steel, an exterior manufactured entirely of aluminum and a lithium-ion starter battery that is 220 lbs. (99 kg) lighter than the lead-acid battery used by its predecessor all help cut weight. Overall the Cayenne sheds 143 lbs. (65 kg) in its most basic form at 4,376 lbs. (1,985 kg), despite what Porsche describes as significantly extended standard equipment.

Stylistically, the new Cayenne continues the lineage established with its predecessor introduced in 2010 and subsequently facelifted in 2014, together with newer cues from the smaller Macan. The updated look is among the more conservative design proposals put to board members, according to Porsche, which cites strong sales of the outgoing model, most notably in China, as the driver of the decision to retain a familiar design rather than adopt a whole new lineage.

The new model grows slightly. At 193.6 ins. (4,917 mm), it is 2.5 ins. (63.5 mm) longer than the outgoing second-generation Cayenne. Width is increased 1.7 ins. (43.1 mm) to 78.1 ins. (1,984 mm), though height is reduced fractionally to 66.7 ins. (1,694 mm). Despite the added length, the wheelbase remains the same at 114.0 ins. (2,896 mm), endowing the new model with longer front and rear overhangs.

While its exterior represents a clear evolution of the outgoing model, the interior of the Cayenne has been completely revamped with a newly styled dashboard with a combination of traditional analog and digital instruments as well as a center console featuring the same touch-sensitive controls as the Panamera.

The centerpiece of the new interior is a 12.3-in. (31-cm) touchscreen also used by the Panamera. It controls the latest generation of the Porsche Communication Management system. Although Porsche is not making any solid claims about interior accommodation, it confirms luggage space behind the second row of seats has been increased 3.5 cu.-ft. (99 L) to 27.2 cu.-ft. (770 L).

As part of an extensive list of connectivity options, the new models come with an optional Wi-Fi hotspot. There also is a new range of driver-assistance systems, including Night Vision Assist with a thermal imaging camera, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist including traffic sign recognition, Traffic Jam Assist, Park Assist with Surround View and Porsche’s new InnoDrive system with adaptive radar-controlled cruise control.

The Cayenne runs the same turbocharged 3.0L V-6 introduced to the Panamera earlier this year. With 335-hp and 332-lb.-ft. (450 Nm) of torque, it delivers 40 hp and 37 lb.-ft. (50 Nm) more than the previous Cayenne’s older naturally aspired 3.6L V-6. Acceleration is 6.2 seconds 0-62 mph (100 km/h), 1.4 seconds faster than the outgoing model. Top speed is pushed 9 mph (14 km/h) to 152 mph (245 km/h).

The Cayenne S receives a more powerful turbocharged 2.9L V-6 generating 434 hp and 405 lb.-ft. (549 Nm) of torque. It knocks a full second off the base model’s 0-62 mph time and pushes top speed to 165 mph (266 km/h).

Future models, including a pair of plug-in hybrids running the same gasoline-electric driveline combinations introduced to the 455-hp Panamera E-Hybrid and 666-hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, as well as a range-topping Cayenne Turbo sporting a twin-turbocharged 540-hp 4.0L V-8, are planned to reach showrooms during 2018.

Owing to regulatory problems in its home market, Porsche is yet to confirm any diesel engines for its latest Cayenne. But with existing diesel models accounting for a large percentage of sales in many key markets, it is expected there will be successors to the outgoing Cayenne Diesel and Cayenne Diesel S.

As with all Porsche models, there is an optional sport Chrono Package. It is activated by a rotary button on the new Cayenne’s redesigned steering wheel, offering four driving modes: normal, sport, sport plus and an individually configurable setting. A Sport Response function instantly sets the mapping for the engine and transmission into their most performance-orientated settings.

Continuing a long tradition of brake innovations, the third-generation Cayenne pioneers the Porsche Surface Coated Brake. Available in combination with optional 21-in. wheels, it consists of a cast-iron disc featuring a tungsten-carbide coating. The new combination is claimed to increase friction values for improved stopping ability. At the same time, Porsche says wear and brake dust are reduced over more conventional cast-iron discs. The new brakes are recognizable by their white calipers. As before, buyers also can specify Porsche Carbon Ceramic brakes.