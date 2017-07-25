Lotus unveils its most powerful road-going model ever, the Evora GT430.

The U.K. sports car maker, owned by India’s Mahindra & Mahindra, aims to make the model an instant classic with just 60 to be hand-built in Norfolk, U.K., for select markets around the world.

Priced at £112,500 ($145,842) in the U.K., the 2-seater has a top speed of 190 mph (305 km/h) and goes from 0-60 mph (97 km) in 3.7 seconds.

It’s powered by a new development of the 3.5L V-6 supercharged and charge-cooled engine producing 430 hp and benefits from a significant hike in downforce.

With a new benchmark weight of 2,768 lbs. (1,258 kg), Lotus says the GT430 is the lightest road Evora to date.

Group Lotus CEO Jean-Marc Gales says the Evora GT430 is a landmark car for Lotus.

“It’s a truly beautiful car, meticulously finished in hand-crafted carbon and employing the latest aerodynamics and lightweight materials,” Gales says in a statement.

“This highly developed vehicle perfectly reflects Lotus’ attention to engineering and design. We expect the lucky owners to be blown away by its pure presence and staggering performance.”

Fitted as standard, the Evora GT430’s 6-speed manual gearbox features a low-inertia, single-mass flywheel to help speed changes, while a Torsen-type limited-slip differential gives better traction, and faster exit speeds, when cornering.

The Evora GT430 uses 2-piece J-grooved and ventilated brake discs at the front, paired with AP Racing 4-piston calipers all around, while the rear uses 3-piece discs with lightweight aluminum centers.

Evora GT430 buyers can personalize their vehicle through the Lotus Exclusive program. About one-third of new Lotus cars undergo some form of customization allowing owners to tailor vehicles to their personal taste.

A version of the Evora GT430 for the North American market follows in the spring.