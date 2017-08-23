Automakers may be driving well ahead of their U.K. customers when it comes to automated and driverless vehicles, according to a new poll indicating drivers fail to see the promised benefits.

Researchers spoke with 2,000 motorists for Continental Tires as part of its Vision Zero, a commitment to reduce traffic fatalities worldwide.

When asked about the benefits the new technology will deliver, the second most-common response was “none” – as more than one-third of respondents could not identify any advantage that would follow future advances.

In identifying their feelings about automotive technology, the top six issues were negative.

The survey shows motorists were three times as likely to fear autonomous vehicles because of the surrender of personal control than to see the positive opportunities.

Continental safety expert Mark Griffiths says the leading views about driverless cars are people are becoming too lazy and reliant on technology (37%), and there are too many risks associated with technology, including being hacked (36%).

“Drivers have to contend with immediate real-world issues such as congestion, the cost of motoring and environmental impact,” Griffiths says in a statement. “And in some instances technologies being developed now are not being identified as a solution for those issues – yet they absolutely are.”

He says future advances will transform motoring and technology and businesses need to explain how present challenges such as congestion, costs and environmental impact will be reduced or eliminated.

“The message from motorists is clear – talk less about ‘tomorrow’s world’ and more about real-world benefits,” Griffiths says.

When asked what issues should be prioritized by automotive and technology companies, half of the drivers surveyed agreed it should be improved road safety. This was followed by almost 50% saying more economical vehicles using existing and new fuels, and 47% saying less traffic on the roads.

“It is the job of automotive technology manufacturers, such as Continental, to inform drivers of the immediate and near-future gains from the exciting work being done,” Griffiths says. “In the past, the benefits from some advances have been self-evident, such as tire-pressure-monitoring systems or antilock brakes.

“Road users today see safety as a top priority.”