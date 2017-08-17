LUTON, U.K. – Vauxhall releases the first official pictures of its U.K. -built light-commercial vehicles making their global debut at next month’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

The pictures feature the two new high-specification Vauxhall Vivaro variants: the Tourer Elite and Combi Plus.

Aimed at the business-shuttle market, the Tourer Elite will be available with a 1.6L CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125 hp or 145 hp in two body lengths.

The Combi Plus is more car-like than the standard Vivaro Combi and is meant for use as a peoplemover. With order books opening soon, both models will be built at Vauxhall’s manufacturing plant in Luton, Bedfordshire, north of London.

“These new top-of-the-range Vivaros offer our customers even more comfort and flexibility,” says Steve Bryant, Vauxhall’s head of commercial-vehicle brand. “The Tourer Elite is the perfect business shuttle and the Combi Plus is a more generously specified version of our popular Combi. Both models expand our portfolio and take us into new areas of the market.”