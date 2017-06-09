NOVI, MI – Some automakers fear the idea of government regulation on autonomous vehicles, believing this will slow innovation, possibly interfering with the future of mobility.

However, state officials in Michigan and Nevada are progressively working with their state legislatures to encourage autonomous-vehicle development and testing. Fortunately, they are receiving a great deal of support.

“We have a whole variety of connected automated-vehicle platforms going on here in the state of Michigan,” Kirk Steudle, director of the state Department of Transportation, says at the 17th Annual TU-Automotive Connected Car Conference and Expo here.

A number of initiatives have been launched in Michigan. Last summer, legislation permitted the use of autonomous vehicles on any road, along with special license plates and certifications.

“It creates a look towards the future,” Steudle says. “It is changing the future of mobility.”

Automakers plan to have self-driving cars on U.S. roads by 2021. The U.S. Department of Transportation already has approved 10 testing grounds for autonomous vehicles. The testing grounds will be used to test the safety of the vehicles as well as their performance in different road conditions.

However, the thought of regulation is troubling due to the possibility of innovation slowing down.

The safety of citizens is a major concern for lawmakers, adding to the need to set high standards in the newly evolving industry.

“The states do not belong inside the car,” Steudle says advising against over-regulation. “There are individuals who know and have experience within the auto industry.”

While state regulations could hamper the development and operation of autonomous vehicles, Michigan and Nevada are moving in a different direction.

Michigan is leading the way with legislation on autonomous vehicles. In December 2016, a number of bills were passed to allow the development of the self-driving-car industry; however, the new laws allow only automakers to operate autonomous vehicles.

Meanwhile, Nevada is the first state to adopt regulation for autonomous vehicles, in addition to introducing special security requirements for manufacturers testing self-driving vehicles.

“We’ve crafted our regulations in a way that the moment there are some federal guidelines, regulations or laws, then ours will dissipate,” says April Sanborn, DMV Services Manager for Driver Programs at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. “But for the time being, we have to protect our citizens and our state.”

“We are in talks with other states to hopefully craft reciprocal agreements to try to blur the line and ease some of the burden for manufacturers.”

Sanborn further explains the concerns manufacturers express over certain regulations being enforced in Nevada. Currently, one of the requirements is that an autonomous vehicle undergoing testing is required to have a person in the vehicle who can take physical control if necessary.

Nevada’s autonomous program is experiencing a range of changes that are allowing it to broaden the scope of what testing can be done in that state.

By working with other states, such as Michigan and California, Nevada is making strides to expand its role in the development of autonomous vehicles.

“We’ve been looking at what each other has been doing and learning,” Sanborn says.

