HELSINKI, Finland – Valmet Automotive, Finland’s independent contract auto assembler, is experiencing a renaissance thanks to orders from Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and the European Investment Bank.

Valmet’s breakthrough came when it signed a deal with Daimler in July 2012 to make more than 100,000 Mercedes A-Class between 2013 and 2017. And while the company will not specify when production job will end, Valmet in November 2015 Valmet secured a new contract to make Mercedes GLC SUVs, with output to start during first-quarter 2017. Neither the value of this deal, nor the number of GLCs to be produced, are being disclosed.

“In both projects, the major investment concerns the body shop – both vehicles need their own, which were completely redesigned and rebuilt and are now the largest robot shops in Finland,” says Mikael Maki, VA’s communications manager.

“The A-class (line) has 200 robots and the GLC 316 – ultimately the total will be 600,” Maki says. “VA considers automation carefully. We use robots where they are clearly superior to manual work – repetitive tasks with no or small changes in every car.”

The result is more than 90% automation in the body shops with 80% in the paint shop. This compares distinctively with the near all-manual assembly processes where production agility and flexibility are paramount.

Swedish-Swiss automation tech expert ASEA Brown Boveri supplied the robots and the number “reflects the production volumes and the high level of sophistication in today’s vehicle production” Maki says.

The exact total investment required for tooling-up has not been released, but Maki says the cost of both lines “is in the tens of millions of euros”.

Valmet employs 1,550 workers, more than twice the 700 on the payroll before the Daimler deal was struck.

In 2015, the company’s turnover rose €82.9 million ($86.7 million) to €400 million ($418 million) with net profits rocketing €14.2 million ($14.8 million) in 2015 from €400 1.3 million ($1.4 million) in 2014.