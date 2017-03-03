LONDON – Startup British automaker Eadon Green releases the first detailed renderings of its V-12-powered Black Cuillin sportscar to be unveiled at the Geneva auto show.

The company founded in 2016 by Felix Eaton is expected to target the Morgan brand, having previously issued a line drawing with a profile not unlike that of the Morgan Aero Eight.

Named after the mountain range on the Scottish Isle of Skye, the Black Cuillin pictures reveal detailing in the mold of a vintage British sports tourer with machine-faced dash clock by Garrick of England, polished burr wood facings, old-school aero-type instruments, quality leather and suede seats and the company’s heraldic crest with the word “Integrity” positioned in the middle of the multifunction steering wheel.

The car will be unveiled March 7.