Ford and global automotive supplier ZF bring a heavy-duty electric park brake (EPB) to the North American market for fullsize pickup trucks, claiming the technology can improve fuel economy, expand interior cabin space and can be integrated with other vehicle systems to enable advanced functions.

The heavy-duty EPB, introduced on the ʼ18 Ford F-150, extends the technology’s range to the commercial van and SUV markets in addition to fullsize pickups.

“The electric park brake is a remarkably versatile technology ideal for larger light vehicles,” Manfred Meyer, ZF senior vice president-global braking, says in a news release. “For example, it can result in a weight savings of up to 20 lbs. (9 kg) or more for commercial vans, larger trucks and SUVs when compared to conventional drum-in-hat park brakes.

“This can lead to enhanced fuel economy and reduced (carbon-dioxide) emissions and, by eliminating the park brake lever or pedal, it frees up space in the interior cabin and activates with the touch of a button.

“EPB offers important potential safety advantages and can contribute to automated functions that assist drivers,” Meyer adds. “EPB can work in conjunction with electronic stability control to help allow for improved emergency stops, or help relieve fatigue in traffic-jam situations by holding the vehicle stationary when needed and allowing the vehicle to move forward when it’s safe to proceed.”

ZF pioneered the electric park brake for light vehicles through its TRW subsidiary in 2001 and is the world’s volume leader in EPB technology with more than 100 million systems installed in passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vans and SUVs worldwide.

The EPB system functions as a conventional hydraulic brake for standard service brake applications, and as an electric brake for parking and emergency braking.

ZF acquired TRW in 2015.

