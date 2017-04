Materials, including the Advance grade's Milano leather seats with contrast white stitching, competitive with those in other brands' hybrid CUVs.

Like the non-hybrid MDX, the new hybrid model uses Acura's signature diamond pentagon grille.

Acura's dual center-stack screens still confusing to use, display dated graphics and aren't as changeable as competitors' displays.

Power changes so clandestine that only way to know if engine or battery power being used is via power-flow monitor.

Because Acura redesigned MDX with hybrid in mind, the hybrid's exterior dimensions are identical to those of non-hybrid model.

Because of packaging wizardry, wherein the battery pack and associated components largely are under passenger compartment, MDX hybrid keeps cargo under-floor bin.

Second-row captain's chairs come with $58,000 Advance grade of MDX hybrid. Third row remains spot best-suited to kids.

A new hybrid version of Acura's venerable MDX CUV receives the styling updates bestowed upon its non-hybrid brother in 2013 and its interior compares favorably with competing hybrid CUVs from Lexus and European luxury brands (See related story: Acura MDX More Sport Than Hybrid, But Compelling).