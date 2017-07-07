'17 Honda Civic Si

Special Si badging prominent on vehicle's exterior, front and rear.
Black-and-red interior color combo a winning look, although passenger-side dash, with faux carbon-fiber trim, is on dark side.
Civic Si uses same 1.5L turbocharged and direct-injected 4-cyl. as '17 CR-V CUV. Boost pressure of 20.3 psi for Si vs. 18.5 psi for CR-V, though.
Honda calls Si's grille gloss-black "solid-wing" design. Unique to Si is big air intake, chin spoiler.
Ergonomics good from Si's driver's seat. Volume slider in lieu of knob no big deal due to steering-wheel button.
Aluminum alloy pedals standard on all '17 Civic Sis.
Rear spoiler prominent design and aero feature of Si's rear. Spoiler is taller on Si coupe (shown) than sedan. A Si-first center exhaust outlet with chrome finisher another unique feature.
Si's front seats are comfortable for long drives and side bolsters grip well during spirited driving. Si emblem carries through to interior via red stitching on seats.
Second-row passenger headroom, legroom, shoulder room and hip room stays same from Civic EX-T on which Si based.
Si half-an-inch longer, coupe and sedan, from Civic EX-T grade due to unique front, rear styling. All-season 18-in. tires standard. Summer tires $200 option. (See related story: Civic Si: Affordable Fun.)
On the outside the Civic Si gets a variety of updates, boosting style and aerodynamics, and inside it wears standard performance-car dress of red-and-black.
