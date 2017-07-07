'17 Honda Civic Si

Si half-an-inch longer, coupe and sedan, from Civic EX-T grade due to unique front, rear styling. All-season 18-in. tires standard. Summer tires $200 option. (See related story: Civic Si: Affordable Fun .)

Second-row passenger headroom, legroom, shoulder room and hip room stays same from Civic EX-T on which Si based.

Si's front seats are comfortable for long drives and side bolsters grip well during spirited driving. Si emblem carries through to interior via red stitching on seats.

Rear spoiler prominent design and aero feature of Si's rear. Spoiler is taller on Si coupe (shown) than sedan. A Si-first center exhaust outlet with chrome finisher another unique feature.

Ergonomics good from Si's driver's seat. Volume slider in lieu of knob no big deal due to steering-wheel button.

Civic Si uses same 1.5L turbocharged and direct-injected 4-cyl. as '17 CR-V CUV. Boost pressure of 20.3 psi for Si vs. 18.5 psi for CR-V, though.

Black-and-red interior color combo a winning look, although passenger-side dash, with faux carbon-fiber trim, is on dark side.

On the outside the Civic Si gets a variety of updates, boosting style and aerodynamics, and inside it wears standard performance-car dress of red-and-black.