Honda says its latest fuel-cell powertrain can fit into any of its V-6-powered vehicles.

Honda's latest fuel-cell vehicle, the '17 Clarity, improves on the two previous generations with a more compact fuel-cell stack and powertrain that fits under the hood of an Accord-sized sedan. Honda expects Clarity to grow its fuel-cell vehicle sales into the thousands of units (see related story: Honda Brings Clarity to Fuel-Cell Future).